Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

CMP opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $815.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.96 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6,121.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

