Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $67.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Kroger stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,083,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,057.28. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $392,247.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,349.20. This trade represents a 61.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,793 shares of company stock worth $14,938,358. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

