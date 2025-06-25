Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

