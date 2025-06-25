Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.77 and last traded at $69.77. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino brand name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children’s food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, seasonal products, and small household appliance products.

