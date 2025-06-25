Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$155.35 and traded as high as C$192.72. Dollarama shares last traded at C$191.83, with a volume of 482,526 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOL shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$174.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$175.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$186.36.

The company has a market cap of C$53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$175.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$155.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

