Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 191.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $8,343,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2%

D stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

