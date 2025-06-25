Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $56,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $459.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.76. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $532.76.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.