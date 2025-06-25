DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of DDI stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $473.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 124.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 127.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

