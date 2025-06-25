Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $11.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

NYSE:DNB opened at $9.08 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.02 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,099.50. This trade represents a 99.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $22,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,262,410.24. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

