Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 301,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,604,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 427 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Veridan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $712.20 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $625.25 and its 200 day moving average is $624.38.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on META. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.69.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.38, for a total transaction of $350,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,615,645.22. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.03, for a total value of $342,322.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,676.90. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,002 shares of company stock worth $73,353,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

