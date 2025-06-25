Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $430.89 and last traded at $431.59. 459,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 719,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.54.

Specifically, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $4,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,926.40. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.29.

Duolingo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.27, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.98.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.