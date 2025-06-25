Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 135.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

