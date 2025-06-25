Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,983,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,123,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,163,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,246,000 after purchasing an additional 371,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,133,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,865,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

