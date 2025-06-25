EHang Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 9,007 call options.

Institutional Trading of EHang

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EHang by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EHang by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EHang by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Trading Up 5.7%

EH opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.45. EHang has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EHang in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.40 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EHang

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.