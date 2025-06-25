Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $185.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.3%

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA stock opened at $157.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.50. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $388,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,202.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,881.52. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,229 shares of company stock worth $4,371,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.