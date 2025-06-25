Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 1.4% After Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $793.21 and last traded at $773.42. Approximately 1,097,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,658,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $738.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $781.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

