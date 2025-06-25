enCore Energy (EU) & The Competition Critical Contrast

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare enCore Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enCore Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enCore Energy $58.33 million -$61.39 million -6.86 enCore Energy Competitors $8.21 billion $447.87 million -0.58

enCore Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than enCore Energy. enCore Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

enCore Energy has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enCore Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

20.9% of enCore Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares enCore Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enCore Energy -142.32% -16.08% -13.96% enCore Energy Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for enCore Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enCore Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 enCore Energy Competitors 613 1678 3302 139 2.52

enCore Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.27%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 23.82%. Given enCore Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe enCore Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

enCore Energy peers beat enCore Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

