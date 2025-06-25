Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Energizer Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 28,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Energizer Resources Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

About Energizer Resources

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

