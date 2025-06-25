Enpro (NYSE:NPO) vs. SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Head to Head Analysis

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) and Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Enpro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A Enpro 7.98% 10.67% 6.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SaverOne 2014 and Enpro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enpro 0 0 2 1 3.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enpro has a consensus price target of $202.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. Given Enpro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enpro is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

4.9% of SaverOne 2014 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Enpro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Enpro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enpro has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Enpro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $460,000.00 1.03 -$9.44 million N/A N/A Enpro $1.05 billion 3.81 $72.90 million $4.02 47.25

Enpro has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Summary

Enpro beats SaverOne 2014 on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc. design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries. The Advanced Surface Technologies segment offers cleaning, coating, testing, refurbishment, and verification services for critical components and assemblies used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, as well as for critical applications in the space, aerospace, and defense markets; and specialized optical filters and thin-film coatings for various applications in the industrial technology, life sciences, and semiconductor markets. The company was formerly known as EnPro Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Enpro Inc. in December 2023. Enpro Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

