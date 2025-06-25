Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. This represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 305.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

