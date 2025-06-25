Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,238 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.87, for a total value of $547,760.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 557,336 shares in the company, valued at $116,968,106.32. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total transaction of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $60,090,389.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,248 shares of company stock worth $121,549,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America raised Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.22.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day moving average is $172.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $224.61.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

