Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,674 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $181.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.94. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.62 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.