Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold” Rating

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

EOSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $4.37 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $994.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,048,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,170.90. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 270,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $1,854,834.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,545.74. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,356 shares of company stock worth $3,844,042. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

