Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Equifax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $262.09 on Wednesday. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.44 and a 200-day moving average of $253.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.