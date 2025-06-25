Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $300.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $262.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.44 and its 200-day moving average is $253.16. Equifax has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

