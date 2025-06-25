Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Maxim Group

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESEA

Euroseas Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. Euroseas has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.92.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The shipping company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.41. Euroseas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $54.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 661.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Euroseas by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.