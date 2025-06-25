EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives $11.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.36.

EVCM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

EverCommerce stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa E. Storey sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $33,497.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,214.27. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $42,367.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,389,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,250,940.13. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,250. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 110,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EverCommerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EverCommerce by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 49,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

