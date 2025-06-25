Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 105.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,562 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 548,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.74%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

