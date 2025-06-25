Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 477,124 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,825 shares during the period. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 3,043,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EVLV. Northland Securities upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

EVLV stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.68. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 38.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.