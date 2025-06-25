Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1,258.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Sirius XM Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.56%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,539.17. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

