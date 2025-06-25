Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 184 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 18,471.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after acquiring an additional 701,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,662,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,939,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $145.82 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.93 and its 200-day moving average is $183.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

