Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 91,363 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 201.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of STRO opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.70. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 347.60% and a negative net margin of 373.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

