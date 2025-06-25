Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 695.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,450 shares in the company, valued at $114,868,519.50. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total value of $6,525,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,988.40. This trade represents a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,559 shares of company stock worth $66,306,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $236.17 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $237.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 306.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.12.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.29.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

