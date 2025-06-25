Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,778 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genelux were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNLX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genelux by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,958 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genelux by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genelux by 60.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNLX opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Genelux Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genelux Corporation will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNLX. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Genelux from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Genelux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

