Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,336 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.5%

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

