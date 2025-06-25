Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,816,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Albemarle by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

Albemarle Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE:ALB opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is -14.57%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

