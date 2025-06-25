Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,058,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 872,500 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,257,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 846,965 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,729,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $462.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

