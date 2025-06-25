Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,345,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,562,000 after buying an additional 1,125,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 790,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 636,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 379,050 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.76. Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

