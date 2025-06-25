Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $69,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $571.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $566.02 and its 200-day moving average is $558.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

