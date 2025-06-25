Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $83,000 Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

