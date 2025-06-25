Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $95,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

