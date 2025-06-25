Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,626,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 665,968 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,520,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,239,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 110,882 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers bought 21,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,668.80. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8%

ZNTL stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.