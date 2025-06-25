Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 1,574.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JANX opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39.

Insider Activity

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $106,755.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,912.17. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JANX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

