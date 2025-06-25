Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $7,096,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AJG opened at $326.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,278.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.