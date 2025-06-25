Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 3,758 Shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) by 281.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCEC opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Dividend Announcement

Capital Clean Energy Carriers ( NASDAQ:CCEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 57.50% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

(Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

Featured Articles

