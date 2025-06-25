Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 8,183 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 10,874,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,349 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,345,000. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,561,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 831,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $273.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLO. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

