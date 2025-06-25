Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 10,870 Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.56 million, a P/E ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.81. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $84.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.