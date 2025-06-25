Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 121,277 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,277 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 65,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 42.2% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 71,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of RF opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

