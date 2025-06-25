Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 207 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CommVault Systems news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,053.72. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,648 shares in the company, valued at $82,188,400. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

CommVault Systems stock opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.32 and its 200 day moving average is $166.48. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $192.01.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.52 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

