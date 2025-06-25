Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,824 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,695,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20,889.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11,750.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $333,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CBRE opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.